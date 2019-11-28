Investigation underway after off-duty Detroit police officer accidentally shoots girlfriend
Woman shot in Lyon Township
LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An off-duty Detroit police officer accidentally shot his girlfriend Wednesday evening in Lyon Township.
Police said the woman was shot at the Kensington Place Mobile Home Park.
Both the off-duty officer and the victim told investigators the shooting was an accident, police said.
The woman was taken to a hospital. She is expected to be OK.
The shooting remains under investigation.
