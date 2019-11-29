WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Border Patrol agent was assaulted Friday while trying to arrest a person who was in the country illegally, according to officials.

The attack happened around 7:30 a.m. Friday in Waterford Township.

The agent was trying to arrest someone for being in the United States illegally when an altercation broke out, according to authorities.

Officials said the suspected attacker fled and couldn’t be found during a search. Authorities called off the search around 10 a.m. Friday.

No additional details have been made available.