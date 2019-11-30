WYANDOTTE, Mich. – Shelter to Home Rescue is looking for a man after he allegedly stole a kitten from the shelter Saturday.

According to a Facebook post, the man entered the building Saturday morning and left with the kitten in a white van.

The shelter is asking for help identifying the man. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shelter to Home Rescue at 734-556-3135.

Police are investigating the incident.