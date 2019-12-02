Troy police offering free opiod overdose prevention class
Attendees will receive Narcan kit
TROY, Mich. – A free class open to all Metro Detroit residents Tuesday night aims to educate the community about opioid overdoses.
The Troy Police Department is hosting the class from 7-8:45 p.m. at the Troy Public Library. All attendees will receive a free Narcan kit.
The class will teach the signs of an overdose, as well as how to administer Narcan, which reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.
