Archery deer hunting season extended through end of January in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – The archery deer hunting season has been extended until Jan. 31, 2020, in Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties, which is known as the Urban Deer Management Zone.

"Archery hunters can take advantage of some excellent hunting in January,” said Chad Stewart, the Department of Natural Resource’s deer, elk and moose program leader. “This longer season also is a fairly low-cost first attempt for municipalities to help reduce the conflicts that arise when deer numbers rise in more populated, urban areas.”

All archery season rules and regulations will apply during the extended season.

Deer hunting regulations, including archery equipment restrictions, can be found here.