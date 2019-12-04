Mother, 23, her infant injured in shooting on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A 23-year-old mother answered a knock on the door Tuesday night, only to be met by a person who began shooting into the Freeland Street home, according to the Detroit Police Department.

“We don’t know if this was random or this was a target,” said Capt. Jonathan Parnell. “Everything is preliminary right now, but we’re speaking to several people inside the home, including women and children.”

The mother was holding her one-month-old baby when the shooting occurred and the infant was grazed by a bullet while the mother was hit multiple times and is in critical condition.

The child was transported to a local children’s hospital and is in temporary serious condition, according to police.

“We’re checking everything, green light (cameras) in the area, Ring doorbells, private and personal security footage in the area,” Parnell said.

DPD is currently investigating to find the shooter. Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.