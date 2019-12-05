71-year-old Detroit woman sentenced to probation after shooting neighbor who was mowing lawn

DETROIT – A 71-year-old Detroit woman was sentenced Thursday to three years of probation after shooting a neighbor who was mowing their lawn over the summer.

The shooting happened July 18 in the 17400 block of Indiana Street on Detroit’s west side, according to authorities.

Andrea Henrietta Williams got into an argument with her 69-year-old neighbor while he was mowing his lawn, police said.

Williams got a handgun and shot the man in his foot, according to officials.

She is also accused of waving the gun around and pointing it at a man and two women during the incident, police said.

Williams pleaded guilty to assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.

Neigbors describe alleged shooting

Neighbor Chip Heathington said he witnessed the shooting.

"At one point, she pointed the gun at his head," Heathington said. "I am, like, begging her to stop."

Heathington is doing landscaping for the shooting victim.

Neighbors told authorities the woman was furious because she thought his landscaping work was eating into her lawn.

"Well, she went in the house and came out with her gun and took it to another level," Heathington said.

Heathington and others said they heard a shot.

"I have not ran that fast in quite a long time," Heathington said.

Others told police the man pushed Williams before a shot was fired. Detroit police are looking for security footage.

"It is a miracle he only got shot in the foot and I didn't get shot," Heathington said.

