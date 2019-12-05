Detroit police: Man charged in connection with fatal shooting of officer confesses ahead of arraignment

DETROIT – Detroit police said a man charged in connection with a shooting that left an officer dead last month confessed ahead of Thursday’s arraignment.

JuJuan Parks, 28, is facing 16 charges in connection with the Nov. 20 shooting inside a home in the 20000 block of Wyoming Avenue, according to officials.

Officer Rasheen McClain was killed and his partner, Phillippe Batoum-Bisse, was injured.

Thursday will be the first time Parks appears in court after the shooting.

Detroit police Officer Rasheen McClain

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Parks is charged with one count of first-degree premeditated murder -- murder of a police officer, three counts of assault with intent to murder, one count of resisting and obstructing a police officer causing death, one count of discharging a weapon inside a building causing death, one count of discharging a weapon in a building causing serious impairment, one count of felon in possession of a firearm and eight felony firearm violations.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig previously said Parks was on the department’s radar, but fell through the cracks.

Craig said he has since launched an internal investigation, saying “more should have been done.”

Detroit police were investigating Parks’ role in multiple shootings, Craig said.

Parks is connected to the shooting of six people since Nov. 17. Two people, including McClain, were killed in the shootings.