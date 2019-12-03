DETROIT – Officials have charged a man in connection with the shooting that killed Detroit police Officer Rasheen McClain and injured another officer.

JuJuan Parks, 28, is facing 17 charges in connection with the Nov. 20 shooting inside a home in the 20000 block of Wyoming Avenue, according to officials.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Parks is charged with one count of first-degree premeditated murder, one count of first-degree murder of a police officer, three counts of assault with intent to murder, one count of resisting and obstructing a police officer causing death, one count of discharging a weapon inside a building causing death, one count of discharging a weapon in a building causing serious impairment, one count of felon in possession of a firearm and eight felony firearm violations.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig previously said Parks was on the department’s radar, but fell through the cracks.

Craig said he has since launched an internal investigation, saying “more should have been done.”

Detroit police were investigating Parks’ role in multiple shootings, Craig said.

Parks is connected to the shooting of six people since Nov. 17. Two people, including McClain, were killed in the shootings.

McClain was killed Nov. 20 when a gunman opened fire on him and three other officers at a home in the 20000 block of Wyoming Avenue. Officer Phillippe Batoum-Bisse was wounded but is expected to be OK.

The two other officers were identified as Danny Chambers and Joseph Weaver.

Craig said the gunman should have been found weeks ago and that the DPD failed to investigate.

Police said Parks was after a 16-year-old girl, shooting up her family’s home on Wyoming Avenue.

In fact, Batoum-Bisse took the initial report when the girl went to the 12th Precinct to give DPD Parks’ name.

A quick check would show he was paroled in March of this year after eight years in prison for violent crimes.

Craig said his officers failed to act on that information.

“He was not arrested. I will tell you as we began to peel back that investigation, I tell you, lackluster," Craig said. "There should have been more follow-up made. I have launched an internal investigation. I felt more should have been done.”

With Parks still on the streets, Local 4 learned he went hunting for anyone connected to the 16-year-old girl, according to sources.

Two people were shot Nov. 17 near the intersection of Seven Mile Road and Wyoming Street.

Another double shooting occurred Nov. 18 on Detroit’s east side. Dontez Calhoun was killed.

On Nov. 20, the gunman killed McClain and wounded Batoum-Bisse in the same home he had previously shot up.

Craig said there are real problems with the situation -- reports were taken, detectives were notified but not much effort was made after the gunman fired into the home.

