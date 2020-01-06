36ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

36ºF

News

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Oakland County, Macomb County, News, Nightside Report, Local News
View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Jan. 5, 2020 at 7:22 p.m.
View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Jan. 5, 2020 at 7:22 p.m. (WDIV)

Dog injured in Detroit home explosion expected to survive

DETROIT – A house explosion on Detroit’s west side sent several people in the hospital Saturday night.

A dog renamed “Miracle” survived the home explosion and is expected to be okay.

Metro Detroit weather: Snow ends Sunday evening

Snow moves away Sunday evening. Temperatures go back to around the freezing mark.

Sunday night will become partly cloudy and cold. Overnight lows will be near 30 degrees.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

  • Mark David Fisher, an iconic and influential Detroit DJ, died Thursday. Click here to read more.
  • On this day in Detroit history -- Final train departs Michigan Central Station. Click here to read more.
  • Security screenings at Detroit Metro Airport temporarily halted due to security breach. Click here to read more.
  • From worries over radioactive spillage to strange goop showing up on the interstate, do we know what’s in the earth, wind and water? Click here to read more.

Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 --

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: