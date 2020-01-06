ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
Dog injured in Detroit home explosion expected to survive
DETROIT – A house explosion on Detroit’s west side sent several people in the hospital Saturday night.
A dog renamed “Miracle” survived the home explosion and is expected to be okay.
Metro Detroit weather: Snow ends Sunday evening
Snow moves away Sunday evening. Temperatures go back to around the freezing mark.
Sunday night will become partly cloudy and cold. Overnight lows will be near 30 degrees.
4 Fast Facts
- Mark David Fisher, an iconic and influential Detroit DJ, died Thursday. Click here to read more.
- On this day in Detroit history -- Final train departs Michigan Central Station. Click here to read more.
- Security screenings at Detroit Metro Airport temporarily halted due to security breach. Click here to read more.
- From worries over radioactive spillage to strange goop showing up on the interstate, do we know what’s in the earth, wind and water? Click here to read more.
