ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020

Dog injured in Detroit home explosion expected to survive

DETROIT – A house explosion on Detroit’s west side sent several people in the hospital Saturday night.

A dog renamed “Miracle” survived the home explosion and is expected to be okay.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: Snow ends Sunday evening

Snow moves away Sunday evening. Temperatures go back to around the freezing mark.

Sunday night will become partly cloudy and cold. Overnight lows will be near 30 degrees.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 --