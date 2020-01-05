ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
6 injured in house explosion on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – According to authorities, a house in the 14400 block of Evergreen Road, just south of Lyndon Avenue, exploded. They believe it could have been a gas explosion.
Six people were rushed to a local hospital with injuries. They range in age from 18 to 38 years old.
Metro Detroit weather: Cloudy Saturday evening, more snow Sunday
Clouds remain overhead at dinnertime, but it will be dry overnight. We are not out of the woods when it comes to snow. Sunday has a chance of it. We’re not done with higher than average temps either. They return afterward.
- Police say a Novi mother killed her 2-year-old toddler before harming herself. Click here to read more.
- An anti-war protest was held in Downtown Detroit after the killing of an Iranian general. Click here to read more.
- The body of a Sterling Heights woman was found after missing for days. Click here to read more.
- About 300,000 hens have died in a barn fire at a southwestern Michigan poultry farm. Click here to read more.
