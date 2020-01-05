ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020

6 injured in house explosion on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – According to authorities, a house in the 14400 block of Evergreen Road, just south of Lyndon Avenue, exploded. They believe it could have been a gas explosion.

Six people were rushed to a local hospital with injuries. They range in age from 18 to 38 years old.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: Cloudy Saturday evening, more snow Sunday

Clouds remain overhead at dinnertime, but it will be dry overnight. We are not out of the woods when it comes to snow. Sunday has a chance of it. We’re not done with higher than average temps either. They return afterward.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 --