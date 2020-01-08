Metro Detroit men take plea after selling fentanyl to undercover officers in Traverse City

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – Two Metro Detroit men traveled to Traverse City to sell fentanyl to undercover officers, officials said.

According to police, undercover officers arranged to buy the drug from Theodore Hudson, 29, of Warren on Dec. 4. Hudson and Elan Chapman, 30, of Detroit went to Grand Traverse County and sold about 20 grams of suspected fentanyl to the officers.

After the sale, uniformed officers stopped the vehicle the men were driving and arrested them. A third person in the vehicle was released at the scene.

On Jan. 3 Chapman pled to delivery of fentanyl less than 50 grams and Hudson pled to conspiracy to delivery fentanyl less than 50 grams. They are both expected to be sentenced in early February.

Delivery of fentanyl and conspiracy to deliver fentanyl are both felonies with a maximum penalty of 20 years.