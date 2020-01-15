Morning Show Insider: Time to get organized

DETROIT – Kim DeGiulio: I hope everyone is having a great start to their new year. Unfortunately mine was off to a tough start. I got a pretty bad cold last week and it lasted for over a week. It was so annoying! Because of my cold, it’s been hard for me to stick with my New Years fitness and health goals but since I’ve been spending a lot of time at home recovering, I’ve been able to work on another New Years goal of mine: getting organized! Over the last week I did a lot of cleaning and organizing. It feels sooo good to get rid of things that you don’t use anymore. I highly recommend it!

Last year I watched the Netflix series “tidying up with Marie Condo” and her habits and methods really helped me. I now currently have a whole pile of stuff to donate! It’s helpful to just take it one room at a time. I started with the kitchen. Just going through all of the cupboards one at a time will make you feel more organized. It’s amazing how you can acquire all of these random things over just a few years and how they end up in your cupboard.

The hardest thing for me to go through was my closet. I’m always like “oh yeah, I’ll definitely wear that again.” WRONG! If you haven’t worn it in over a year, get rid of it! It’s just taking up space.

With a cleaner, more organized home I feel less stressed! Funny how that works, right? And now that I’m finally back to normal and not sick anymore, I can go back to my fitness and eating healthy goals. Here’s to a great start to 2020!

All Morning – Weekend Snow Chances

Brandon Roux: It will be a dry Thursday around Metro Detroit but the clouds and cool air will linger as temps dip into the upper 20s overnight, and then only warm into the lower 30s at best in the afternoon. The winds will be cranking Thursday WNW 10-20 mph gusting 20-30 mph keeping wind chills in the teens to low 20s all day. I’m also tracking the potential for weekend snow. Check back in the morning for the most updated forecast.

Our Kim DeGiulio will also be keeping an eye on the roads all morning.

5:55 a.m. – Back to Basics: Car Repair

Filling up your car tires can be a delicate thing. Too much can cause a flat, too little could mess with your gas millage. Kim DeGiulio is talking with the experts to help you get it just right.

6:40 a.m. - Help Me Hank: Tax Preps

It’s time to get your taxes ready for April and beyond. If you’re getting a jump start on your return, Help Me Hank has some things you should do now to make sure you’re not disappointed when 2021 comes around. It all surrounds the new tax law. Plus, the best way to avoid getting scammed.

6:45 a.m. - USA Hockey Live

The USA Hockey team is hosting a special event and they want you to be a part of it. It involves Spongebob Square Pants! We’ll talk to some members of the team and give away some tickets.

❓Today’s Trivia Retake❓

Every weekday morning at 6 a.m., we ask you a trivia question on Local 4 for a chance to win a prize.

Wednesday Question: On this day in 1967, what team won what would later be called Super Bowl I?

Answer: Green Bay Packers

National Days: January 16th

Fig Newton Day

Religious Freedom Day

Get to Know Your Customers Day

Nothing Day

History Highlights: January 16th

In 27 B.C., Caesar Augustus was declared the first Emperor of the Roman Empire by the Senate.

In 1920, Prohibition began in the United States as the 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution took effect, one year to the day after its ratification. (It was later repealed by the 21st Amendment.)

In 1978, NASA named 35 candidates to fly on the space shuttle, including Sally K. Ride, who became America’s first woman in space, and Guion S. Bluford Jr., who became America’s first black astronaut in space.

In 1991, the White House announced the start of Operation Desert Storm to drive Iraqi forces out of Kuwait. (Allied forces prevailed on Feb. 28, 1991.)

In 2003, the space shuttle Columbia blasted off for what turned out to be its last flight; on board was Israel’s first astronaut, Ilan Ramon. (The mission ended in tragedy on Feb. 1, when the shuttle broke up during its return descent, killing all seven crew members.)

In 2007, Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., launched his successful bid for the White House.

Celebrity Birthdays: January 16th

Here’s who you’re sharing a birthday with –

Opera singer Marilyn Horne is 86.

Singer Barbara Lynn is 78.

Country singer Jim Stafford is 76.

Radio host Dr. Laura Schlessinger is 73.

Actress-dancer Debbie Allen is 70.

Singer Maxine Jones of En Vogue is 61.

Singer-songwriter Jill Sobule is 61.

Supermodel Kate Moss is 46.

Actor-playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Mary Poppins Returns,” ”Hamilton”) is 40.

