Driver treated for minor injuries after losing control of vehicle in Shiawassee County

OWOSSO, Mich. – Officials said a driver going south on M-52 lost control of the vehicle at a high rate of speed on a curve and crashed.

Deputies from the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene on M-52 near Juddville Road at 12:12 p.m. on Thursday. It happened in front of the Shiawassee Conservation Association.

Deputies said they are seeking charges on the driver who they believe was operating under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash.

The driver was transported to a hospital for minor injuries, according to officials.