Excessive speeding an issue on with less traffic on Metro Detroit freeways

DETROIT – Michigan’s stay-home order means less traffic on freeways -- but some are taking advantage of the extra room on the road.

Michigan State Police says excessive speeding is being detected on freeways around Metro Detroit, with several readings exceeding 100 mph.

One of the biggest complaints we have gotten from citizens, other than violations of physical distancing, has been drivers traveling at excessive speeds," MSP said.

Michigan State Police said it issued citations over the weekend for the following: Speed: Along I 75 in northern Oakland County 110mph/70mph, 83 in a construction zone, 100/70, 104/70, 95/70 and 102/70. Along M59 drivers were cited for 104/70 and 101/70. Along the I-696 and I96 corridor speeds of 111/70 and 103/70.

Related: ‘My fault, I was speeding with another vehicle’: Police clock driver going 180 on I-75 in Monroe County

“It should also be noted that the dedicated traffic patrol recorded speeds of 107, 120, 106, 100, 116, 100, 100, 102, 110, 100, 100, 102, 110, 100, 111, 101, 100, 100, 100, 102, 109, 102, 117, and 100 across Oakland and Macomb County for the month of April.”

“We realize with the Stay at Home order that there is less traffic out on the roads. However, the same speed limits still apply. A crash at these speeds is usually deadly. We want you to be safe as we deal with this virus. We also want you to be safe on Michigan’s roadways,” MSP said.

Related: How much each of the 26 traffic tickets costs Michigan drivers in insurance penalties