‘My fault, I was speeding with another vehicle’: Police clock driver going 180 on I-75 in Monroe County

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police clocked a driver traveling 110 mph over the speed limit on I-75 in Monroe County earlier this month.

The driver was pulled over at about 11:45 p.m. April 19 for driving 180 mph in a 70 mph zone on southbound I-75 near Sigler Road in Berlin Township.

According to the citation, the driver told police, “My fault. I was speeding with another vehicle. Sorry.”

Michigan State Police posted a photo of the ticket to social media, reminding people to slow down, even though there are few drivers on the road right now.

Police said there has been an increase in speeding during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.