ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, May 28, 2020
Detroit police chief says officer who killed George Floyd should be arrested for murder
DETROIT – Detroit Police Chief James Craig held a press conference on Thursday afternoon to address the Minneapolis Police Department’s handling of the death of George Floyd.
Craig was joined by Deputy Chief Todd Bettison Reverend Dr., Wendell Anthony President of NCAAP Detroit Branch, Terferi Brent Community Organizer, and Negus Vu from the Peoples Action.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 56,014; Death toll now at 5,372
- Starting next week, Michigan Secretary of State branch offices are going to reopen. Click here to read more.
- The PGA Tour is set to return to Detroit in just over a month for the Rocket Mortgage Classic, but there will be massive changes and strict rules. Click here to read more.
- Organizers canceled the Boston Marathon on Thursday for the first time in its history. Click here to read more.
- With retailers now allowed to partially reopen in Metro Detroit due to the slowing spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), several malls in the area reopened Thursday. Click here to read more.
Malls reopen in Metro Detroit
Malls and other retail shops around Metro Detroit are starting to reopen as the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) slows, and some of the concerns involve touching surfaces, trying on clothes and people who insist it’s their right not to wear a mask.
High schooler celebrates surviving COVID-19
A senior at River Rouge High School is celebrating more than one type of graduation after he spent three weeks on a ventilator and survived the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Graduation plans for the entire 2020 class have been turned upside down. Alijah Cromartie, 18, thought he would be spending this month finishing his senior year at River Rouge.
How COVID-19 could affect your children’s social, emotional skills
The closing of schools and daycares has had a dramatic effect on our children’s every day lives.
Many parents of school age kids are understandably concerned about academics, some with younger children fear their kids are missing out on something even more basic.
Court orders defiant Michigan barber to close his shop
A Michigan court on Thursday ordered a barber to close his shop and stop defying the state's coronavirus restrictions, though he vowed to keep cutting hair.
The Michigan appeals court overturned a decision by a Shiawassee County judge and directed him to sign an injunction sought by state regulators.
