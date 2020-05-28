ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, May 27, 2020

DETROIT – A Michigan lawmaker whose mother has now tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s controversial nursing home policy that puts infected patients in the same facilities as negative patients is the “most idiotic thing we could come up with.”

Can a stack of Swiss cheese help protect you from the coronavirus (COVID-19)? Physically, it cannot. But an analogy based on the cheese actually can, experts say.

Public health officials said the “Swiss cheese” approach to reducing the risk of being infected can help keep people safe.

Michigan barber shops and salons are coming together to ask Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to allow them to reopen, even creating an eight-step plan to do so safely.

More than two dozen cosmetology salons, spa and barber shop owners and workers, representing more than 350 facilities across Michigan, delivered a letter Wednesday, formally asking Whitmer to lift the statewide ban on their services.

Supporters of former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick are angry about the decision by the Federal Bureau of Prisons not to grant him an early prison release.

A decision was all but guaranteed by Kilpatrick’s family and supporters, but on Tuesday night, federal officials announced his request was denied.

During the COVID-19 crisis, we’ve all been forced to stay home a lot more and that has folks rethinking about where that home should be. Metro Detroit real estate agents claim business hasn’t slowed down one bit.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a news conference on Wednesday to provide an update on the state’s response to the historic flooding event in Midland County.

During her appearance Whitmer announced that she directed Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) to investigate the cause of the Edenville and Sanford dam failures last week, which resulted in a massive flooding emergency in mid-Michigan.

