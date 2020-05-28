ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Michigan lawmaker calls Whitmer’s COVID-19 nursing home policy ‘most idiotic thing we could come up with’
DETROIT – A Michigan lawmaker whose mother has now tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s controversial nursing home policy that puts infected patients in the same facilities as negative patients is the “most idiotic thing we could come up with.”
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 55,608; Death toll now at 5,334
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
4 Fast Facts
- A new online portal from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation is helping businesses secure personal protective equipment (PPE) for employees. Click here to read more.
- Craft beer bar and restaurant chain Hopcat confirmed the permanent closure of its Royal Oak location on Wednesday. Click here to read more.
- Michigan State University is planning to resume in-person classes on schedule this fall. Click here to read more.
- SpaceX and NASA were preparing to launch astronauts into orbit Wednesday afternoon, but the weather had other ideas. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
Swiss cheese analogy
Can a stack of Swiss cheese help protect you from the coronavirus (COVID-19)? Physically, it cannot. But an analogy based on the cheese actually can, experts say.
Public health officials said the “Swiss cheese” approach to reducing the risk of being infected can help keep people safe.
Michigan barber shops, salons unveil 8-step reopening plan
Michigan barber shops and salons are coming together to ask Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to allow them to reopen, even creating an eight-step plan to do so safely.
More than two dozen cosmetology salons, spa and barber shop owners and workers, representing more than 350 facilities across Michigan, delivered a letter Wednesday, formally asking Whitmer to lift the statewide ban on their services.
Kwame Kilpatrick supporters angry over decision not to grant him early release
Supporters of former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick are angry about the decision by the Federal Bureau of Prisons not to grant him an early prison release.
A decision was all but guaranteed by Kilpatrick’s family and supporters, but on Tuesday night, federal officials announced his request was denied.
Despite unemployment, Metro Detroit real estate market booming
During the COVID-19 crisis, we’ve all been forced to stay home a lot more and that has folks rethinking about where that home should be. Metro Detroit real estate agents claim business hasn’t slowed down one bit.
Gov. Whitmer requests investigation of dam breach
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a news conference on Wednesday to provide an update on the state’s response to the historic flooding event in Midland County.
During her appearance Whitmer announced that she directed Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) to investigate the cause of the Edenville and Sanford dam failures last week, which resulted in a massive flooding emergency in mid-Michigan.
Read More
- Questions about coronavirus (COVID-19)? Ask Dr. McGeorge
- Help Me Hank: Resources during COVID-19 outbreak
- Metro Detroit veterinarian says stay-at-home orders mean more dog walks, leading to healthier dogs and families
- Michigan Veteran Affairs Agency partners with Meijer to provide emergency relief to veterans for groceries
- Boeing cuts 12,000 jobs, resumes production of grounded jet
- Biden says nation grieves for 100,000 US coronavirus victims
- History in the making as House casts proxy votes in pandemic
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.