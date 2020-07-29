LIVE STREAM: US Attorney to discuss plan to bring federal agents to Detroit

DETROIT – US officials will detail expanded plans to bring federal agents to Detroit during a news conference on Wednesday morning.

US Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, Matthew Schneider, will provide details on the plan, which was originally announced by President Trump last week. Watch it live at 11 a.m.

Who: United States Attorney Matthew Schneider, along with ATF Special Agent in Charge James Deir, FBI Special Agent in Charge Steven D’Antuono, Assistant Special Agent in Charge Ken Kleinschmidt, and United States Marshal Owen Cypher.

A protest against the plan is also scheduled for 11 a.m., outside the event, by the “Detroit Will Breathe” group, who has been protesting against police brutality for several weeks.

The Local 4 Defenders reported last week that the plan to send agents has been in the works for months and the spike in crime was predicted. The federal agents brought in is phase two of “Operation Relentless Pursuit,” and there have been other agents in the city working alongside police for months.

ATF, FBI and U.S. Marshals have been working with local police all year going after guns, drugs and gangs. Phase two is called “Operation Legend.”

Attorney General Dana Nessel said she hopes the focus will stay on violent crime. She doesn’t want to see what Portland is seeing where unidentified agents are coming in to take protesters off the streets.

