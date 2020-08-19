ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020

DETROIT – Convicted murderer Bob Bashara has died. Bashara was sentenced to life in prison in January 2015 after he was convicted of plotting to have his wife killed in 2012.

The Livingston County Medical Examiners Office confirms that they have received the body of Robert Bashara from the Woodland Center Correctional Facility in Whitmore Lake in Livingston County.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

The 13 citizens who will be tasked with redrawing Michigan’s congressional and legislative district boundaries for the next decade were unveiled Monday, with most coming from the east of the state.

Teachers at Detroit public schools are calling for a strike vote that could keep them from returning to classrooms for in-person learning.

The Detroit Federation of Teachers and the Detroit Public Schools Community District are actively negotiating what the return-to-school plan will look like.

Michigan State University is asking undergraduate students who planned to live on campus to stay home and take their classes remotely due to coronavirus (COVID-19).

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to evolve around the country each day. Each week we’ll provide updates on which states have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

U.S. Postal Service (USPS) initiatives that could impact the timely delivery of absent voter ballots for the November election are being paused until the election is over.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said in a statement Tuesday that in an effort to “avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail,” the USPS will continue its services as normal through the end of the election cycle.

Read More

Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 --