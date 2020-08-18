ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, Aug. 17, 2020

DETROIT – The Democratic Party is kicking off its presidential convention, and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a very important role.

The convention was originally planned for Milwaukee, but because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, it’s now virtual.

The Michigan House has approved a return-to-school deal that was reached Friday by the governor and legislative leadership just ahead of Saturday’s special Senate session.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted emergency use authorization for Yale University’s coronavirus test, Saliva Direct.

This test is different for a number of reasons, the most obvious being it’s a less invasive saliva test that doesn’t require the use of swabs

Facing a public backlash over mail disruptions, the Trump administration scrambled to respond Monday as the House prepared an emergency vote to halt delivery delays and service changes that Democrats warned could imperil the November election.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is scheduled to be featured on the opening night of next week's Democratic National Convention.

Whitmer will speak Monday during the four-day event, which will be virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Saturday requiring jails and prisons to test inmates for COVID-19 when they enter, transfer from or are released from their facilities.

The order also requires jails to adopt testing protocols comparable to those at the Michigan Department of Corrections before they can transfer prisoners to state facilities.

