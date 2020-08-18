72ºF

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, Aug. 17, 2020

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has major role as Democratic Party kicks off presidential convention

DETROIT – The Democratic Party is kicking off its presidential convention, and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a very important role.

The convention was originally planned for Milwaukee, but because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, it’s now virtual.

Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 93,185; Death toll now at 6,325

4 Fast Facts

  • The U.S. Postal Service is poised to play a central role in this year’s presidential elections, but some staffers are worried about the agency’s ability to deliver. Click here to read more.
  • For months educators say they have been waiting for legislation to help them create a school year that will optimize learning in the most non-optimal of environments. Click here to read more.
  • Vaccination rates for other diseases have plummeted, and experts are concerned that could lead to the next pandemic of dangerous and preventable childhood illnesses. Click here to read more.
  • Students at Pioneer Middle School in the Plymouth-Canton district are making video diaries to chronicle their lives during the coronavirus lockdown. Click here to read more.

Be Informed

Michigan House approves return-to-school agreement

The Michigan House has approved a return-to-school deal that was reached Friday by the governor and legislative leadership just ahead of Saturday’s special Senate session.

FDA authorizes new COVID-19 saliva test

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted emergency use authorization for Yale University’s coronavirus test, Saliva Direct.

This test is different for a number of reasons, the most obvious being it’s a less invasive saliva test that doesn’t require the use of swabs

Amid outcry, postmaster general to testify before House

Facing a public backlash over mail disruptions, the Trump administration scrambled to respond Monday as the House prepared an emergency vote to halt delivery delays and service changes that Democrats warned could imperil the November election.

Michigan Gov. Whitmer to speak at Democratic National Convention

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is scheduled to be featured on the opening night of next week's Democratic National Convention.

Whitmer will speak Monday during the four-day event, which will be virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Whitmer order requires COVID-19 testing in Michigan prison, jails

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Saturday requiring jails and prisons to test inmates for COVID-19 when they enter, transfer from or are released from their facilities.

The order also requires jails to adopt testing protocols comparable to those at the Michigan Department of Corrections before they can transfer prisoners to state facilities.

Read More

Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 --

