La Niña jet stream suggests stormier winter for Michigan

DETROIT – La Niña could mean an arctic jet that moves further south over Michigan.
This could create a stormier pattern for the winter, meaning more precipitation.
The video above offers an explanation.
More: Weather Center
DETROIT – La Niña could mean an arctic jet that moves further south over Michigan.
This could create a stormier pattern for the winter, meaning more precipitation.
The video above offers an explanation.
More: Weather Center
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.