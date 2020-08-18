62ºF

Weather

La Niña jet stream suggests stormier winter for Michigan

Paul Gross, Meteorologist

Tags: La Niña, El Niño, Jet Stream, Weather Center, Weather, Michigan Weather, Detroit Weather, Winter Weather, Winter, Storms, Snow

DETROIT – La Niña could mean an arctic jet that moves further south over Michigan.

This could create a stormier pattern for the winter, meaning more precipitation.

The video above offers an explanation.

More: Weather Center

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: