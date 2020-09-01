ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, Aug. 31, 2020

Gov. Whitmer expected to announce plan to reopen Michigan gyms, movie theaters
DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to announce a plan to reopen gyms and movie theaters that have been closed since the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Local 4 has learned.
COVID-19 numbers have hit a plateau in Michigan over the past few weeks, and so far, no outbreaks have been traced back to gyms in Northern Michigan, where they’ve been open since July. Gym owners say they believe Whitmer is going to talk this week about allowing them to reopen.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 102,468; Death toll now at 6,480
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
4 Fast Facts
- “The Ford Fireworks,” one of Detroit’s most cherished annual events, will be celebrated as a televised-only and online show - broadcast exclusively on WDIV-Local 4. Click here to read more.
- Join Local 4 for a primetime special on Monday night after the Ford Fireworks on the return to school in Michigan. Click here to read more.
- While many schools in Metro Detroit will start their year after Labor Day, others kicked off the fall semester on Monday. Click here to read more.
- As students are starting to return to school across Metro Detroit, a photo online has left at least one Macomb County father worried about the school year. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
Man who vanished from Detroit senior center 5 months ago found dead in facility’s basement
A man who vanished from a Detroit senior center five months ago was found dead over the weekend in the facility’s basement, police said.
Kam Franks, 38, of Detroit, was last seen March 14. Detroit police reported him missing April 1. He vanished from the Faithful Helping Hands Community Services assisted living center for seniors, officials said.
Tracking new election scam targeting voters
Help Me Hank is tracking a new election scam that’s targeting voters in key swing states, including Michigan.
High-tech thieves are using the latest technology to deceive voters, and by the time they realize what has happened, they’ve been duped out of big money.
Is your DTE bill higher this summer? 3 reasons why
f you’ve noticed your DTE bills are higher than normal this summer, you’re not alone. We’ve received several inquiries from readers asking us to look into this. We reached out to DTE to find out why some customers are seeing higher bills.
Read More
- Trump administration finalizes coal plant pollution rollback
- Detroit Tigers trade OF Cameron Maybin to Cubs for prospect Zack Short
- Top coronavirus (COVID-19) doctor: Don’t wait for vaccine to start fighting virus
- Biden unleashes attacks, blames Trump for protest violence
- Black Metro Detroit business owners share success stories in event-planning industry
- They had ‘dreams and plans’: Detroit honors COVID-19 victims