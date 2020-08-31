68ºF

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Aug. 30, 2020 at 7:58 p.m. (WDIV)

3 girls shot during drive-by shooting in Pontiac

DETROIT – Three girls were shot in Pontiac in a drive-by shooting Saturday night, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. Police said the grandparents were watching their grandchildren as well as their two children when they heard gun shots and glass breaking.

Read: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 102,017; Death toll now at 6,473

Metro Detroit weather: Fair skies, mild Sunday evening

Sunday evening will be mostly clear and mild. Temperatures fall to the low 70s by dinner time.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

  • The motive of a gunman who killed his mother and sister in Dearborn Heights on Saturday remains unknown. Click here to read more.
  • ‘Black Panther’ director Ryan Coogler shares touching tribute to the late actor Chadwick Boseman. Click here to read more.
  • A protester was killed in Portland as the city’s mayor and President Trump trade blame. Click here to read more.
  • A Hillsdale man was arrested after an 8-hour police standoff in Northern Michigan. Click here to read more.

Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 --

