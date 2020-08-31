ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020

3 girls shot during drive-by shooting in Pontiac
DETROIT – Three girls were shot in Pontiac in a drive-by shooting Saturday night, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. Police said the grandparents were watching their grandchildren as well as their two children when they heard gun shots and glass breaking.
