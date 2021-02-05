U-M COVID cases rise; professor arrested, charged in Ann Arbor; parents rally to reopen schools

Members of parent group Ann Arbor Reasonable Return hold a banner at a rally demanding the return of hybrid learning in downtown Ann Arbor on Jan. 30, 2021.

Officials at the University of Michigan reported this week a rise in COVID cases on campus. U-M’s cases now represent one-third of all cases in Washtenaw County. A total of 11 off-campus residences are in quarantine due to positive cases or potential exposures, and for the first time the university is offering free COVID testing to Ann Arbor residents who live within a three block radius of campus.

🥶️ On the weather front, we’re entering a phase of bitter cold. After several inches of snow fell overnight, an Arctic cold front will sweep across the area. Freezing temps will continue throughout next week with highs hovering in the teens.

What’s been happening:

⚖ University of Michigan professor of computer science and engineering, Peter Chen, was arrested and charged with sexual misconduct in Ann Arbor last week. The university has placed him on administrative leave. (A4)

🚗 Ann Arbor City Council unanimously approved a resolution to establish a drive-thru COVID testing site in Briarwood Mall’s parking lot from late February through April. (MLive)

🧪️ Want to get tested for COVID-19? Stop by Pioneer High School’s no cost drive-thru testing site tomorrow. (A4)

💵 The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office announced that it has forgiven over $500,000 of outstanding debt incurred by 31,614 individuals. (A4)

🤒 A new study by the U-M School of Public Health and MDHHS found that Black survivors of COVID-19 experience worse socioeconomic and health outcomes than their white counterparts. (A4)

🚍 Ann Arbor Public Schools and DTE Energy have partnered to help the district’s brand-new all-electric buses deliver meals to children while school buildings remain closed due to the pandemic. (A4)

🏳️‍🌈 Students at U-M have launched The Michigan Gayly -- a publication covering all matters LGBTQ+ on and off campus. (Concentrate)

🚒 Ann Arbor Firefighters saved a 120-year-old building from burning down this week. More details here. (A4)

Good to know:

💗 Ah, Valentine’s Day. Love it or hate it, it’s around the corner. Sarah has rounded up some great ways to mark the Hallmark holiday in A2. (A4)

🎸 Are you a fan of the punk rock band The Ramones? Take a deep dive into the group’s history in Ann Arbor. (Pulp)

🚶‍♀️ Ann Arbor Parks & Rec is now hosting a weekly walking club. Just show up, wear a mask and get ready to explore nature with others -- from a safe distance, of course. (A4)

🐝 Need a new quarantine hobby? Try beekeeping. Ann Arbor Backyard Beekeepers is offering classes to community members. (A4)

Feature interview of the week:

“We keep the desks apart and we’re constantly hounding them to stay apart from each other in the hall, but they do it. And they wear their masks. They wear them all day long.”

- Alan Simpson-Vlach, an Oakland County teacher and Ann Arbor resident who rallied with parents on Jan. 30 to reopen Ann Arbor Public Schools by March 1

