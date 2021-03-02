👀 Made you look: Ann Arbor artists leave creations in plain sight

Ypsilanti artist Shawn Bungo has been hiding his artwork around the Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti area for community members to find.

I’m stopping in today to highlight three artists who have brought joy to many throughout this pandemic. Whether it be via scavenger hunts for art on social media or doodles on sidewalks and walls downtown, these locals have been busy bringing something we’re all craving in this routine-filled reality: A sense of wonder. ✨

Shawn Bungo

A recent transplant from Knoxville, Tennessee, glass artist Shawn Bungo quickly got to know community members through his scavenger hunts on social media for his tiny glass works. In January, he took the challenge up a notch and built a miniature gallery and Take Art Leave Art box in his front yard.

Shawn Bungo in his booth at an art fair in Miami, Florida on Jan. 12, 2019. (Shawn Bungo)

“With people being so isolated right now, I think it’s the perfect time to do something like this, " Bungo told A4. “It allows me to connect with people because we haven’t been able to.”

David Zinn

Not only has David Zinn become a household name in Ann Arbor, the chalk artist is world-famous for his creatures that appear along sidewalk cracks, on tree stumps and on bricks of buildings on warmer days. At the onset of the pandemic, Zinn ventured out and spread joy with his doodles, which incorporated the then-new concept of social distancing. As the weather warmed up, he continued his doodle reign, incorporating fresh flowers, stones and more.

Locals stop to take pictures of Zinn while WDIV's Kila Peeples films him working on Washington St. on Oct. 3, 2018 (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

I sat down with Zinn in October 2018 to learn why he does what he does. Read the in-depth interview here. I also highly recommend watching the TEDx talk he gave at the Power Center last year.

Mark Lee

What began as a fun experiment while building snow forts with his son turned into a full-fledged hobby for Mark Lee, who carves sculptures out of massive snow piles in his backyard. He’s known throughout the neighborhood and people regularly stop by to see his work.

Ann Arbor resident Mark Lee stands next to his snow sculpture of an owl in his backyard. (Mark Lee)

This year’s snowfall was some of the most he had to work with in years, said Lee. The result? These impressive works of art.

I hope you have a great rest of the week.

