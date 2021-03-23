Have you been vaccinated? Krispy Kreme giving away free doughnuts for showing COVID vaccination card

Krispy Kreme is hoping to encourage more people to get vaccinated with a free sweet treat through the end of 2021.
Beginning Monday, March 22, the company is giving away a free Original Glazed doughnut to anyone who has received a dose of the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine just by showing their vaccination card.
“As the U.S. continues to scale COVID-19 vaccinations, Krispy Kreme wanted to find a way to show our support for those who are protecting themselves and other by getting vaccinated,” read a statement on the company’s website.
The offer to limited to one doughnut per day.
We'd like to show sweet support to those who have received the COVID-19 Vaccine. Starting today, bring your Vaccine Card to a Krispy Kreme shop and get 1 FREE Original Glazed doughnut. No chance to get your Vaccine? This will run thru end of 2021. Info at https://t.co/gWnWhXOKKq pic.twitter.com/UqmDLne5E9— Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) March 22, 2021