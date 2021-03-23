Have you been vaccinated? Krispy Kreme giving away free doughnuts for showing COVID vaccination card

Krispy Kreme is finding ways to be sweet as the U.S. continues to scale COVID-19 vaccinations. To show our support for those who choose to get vaccinated, starting Monday, 3/22, anyone who shows their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card will receive a free Original Glazed® doughnut.

Krispy Kreme is hoping to encourage more people to get vaccinated with a free sweet treat through the end of 2021.

Beginning Monday, March 22, the company is giving away a free Original Glazed doughnut to anyone who has received a dose of the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine just by showing their vaccination card.

“As the U.S. continues to scale COVID-19 vaccinations, Krispy Kreme wanted to find a way to show our support for those who are protecting themselves and other by getting vaccinated,” read a statement on the company’s website.

The offer to limited to one doughnut per day.

