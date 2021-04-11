Nightside Report April 10, 2021: Michigan nonprofit to temporarily house migrant children, COVID surge continues, rain and strong winds expected overnight

Starr Commonwealth's Albion campus will temporarily shelter up to 240 unaccompanied migrant children.

West Michigan nonprofit to temporarily house hundreds of unaccompanied migrant children

DETROIT – Nonprofit Starr Commonwealth in Albion -- between Battle Creek and Jackson -- will be giving children temporary shelter. The goal, the nonprofit said, is to unite children with their families or sponsors.

Click here to read more.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: Rain arriving, mercury falling Saturday evening

Rain is crossing the Ohio Border, then I-94 this evening. Wetter, cooler conditions overtake the entire region by nightfall.

Some of the heaviest rain will fall overnight.

Click here to read more.

4 Fast Facts

Friday, April 10, 2021 --