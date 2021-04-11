News

Nightside Report April 10, 2021: Michigan nonprofit to temporarily house migrant children, COVID surge continues, rain and strong winds expected overnight

Here are tonight’s top stories

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

Starr Commonwealth's Albion campus will temporarily shelter up to 240 unaccompanied migrant children. (WDIV)

West Michigan nonprofit to temporarily house hundreds of unaccompanied migrant children

DETROIT – Nonprofit Starr Commonwealth in Albion -- between Battle Creek and Jackson -- will be giving children temporary shelter. The goal, the nonprofit said, is to unite children with their families or sponsors.

Click here to read more.

The latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 738,023; Death toll now at 16,500

Metro Detroit weather: Rain arriving, mercury falling Saturday evening

Rain is crossing the Ohio Border, then I-94 this evening. Wetter, cooler conditions overtake the entire region by nightfall.

Some of the heaviest rain will fall overnight.

Click here to read more.

4 Fast Facts

  • Michigan’s COVID cases have risen for the seventh consecutive week. Hospitals are overwhelmed with patients and our state is home to 9 of the 10 metro areas with the country’s highest recent case rates. Click here to read more.
  • An aide to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer caused controversy after she posted family photos on social media of her and her family on a beach in Florida. Click here to read more.
  • Michigan State Police have confirmed that a body recovered Thursday from a river was a missing woman from Adrian. Click here to read more.
  • Michigan governor’s administration refutes report that state delayed ordering hundreds of thousands of vaccine doses. Click here to read more.

Friday, April 10, 2021 --

Questions about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge

