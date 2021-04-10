Body of woman found in River Raisin identified as missing Adrian woman

Michigan State Police are trying to locate missing Jessica Marie Fox, 30, who was last seen at a Tecumseh park on March 21, 2021. Photo provided by Michigan State Police.

RAISIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Michigan State Police have confirmed that a body recovered Thursday from the River Raisin in Raisin Township is Jessica Marie Fox.

Fox had last been seen March 21 at the Indian Crossing Trails Park in Tecumseh. Officials said Fox wanted to stay at the park by herself when her friend left, as another unknown friend was going to pick her up from the park.

Family reported Fox was reported missing by family members March 22 and an extensive search was performed by friends, family members and Michigan State Police Troopers.

Police said a body was recovered Thursday from the River Raisin and after an autopsy Saturday by the Lenawee County Medical Examiner, the body was positively identified as Fox.

The investigation into her death is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Department at 313-407-9379.

