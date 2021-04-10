Nightside Report April 9, 2021: Michigan Gov. Whitmer calls on high schools to go remote for next 2 weeks, Prayer vigil held honoring slain Detroit police sergeant after accused killer released on bond

Michigan Gov. Whitmer calls on high schools to go remote for next 2 weeks

DETROIT – Michigan officials are asking for schools to voluntarily suspend in-person learning due to spring break travel and the surge in COVID cases.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer asked that Michigan high schools voluntarily return to remote learning for the next two weeks to bring down rising cases.

“I’m strongly encouraging Michiganders to avoid dining indoors and avoid gathering with friends indoors for two weeks,” Whitmer said.

