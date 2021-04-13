📸 FoolMoon transforms Ann Arbor into a wonderland

FoolMoon attendees use a glowing photo booth in Kerrytown at the Ann Arbor Farmers Market.

FoolMoon returned to downtown Ann Arbor on Friday, and though it was different than in years past (think: parade followed by glow-in-the-dark dance party) it was still magical. Each year, the event encourages community collaboration and holds luminary-making workshops for residents of all ages.

This year, it hosted a blend of in-person and virtual events. Its first-ever Stroll + Roll spanned Kerrytown, the Main Street and State Street districts and featured artist installations, window paintings by the Brush Monkeys and special displays and offers by participating businesses.

Sarah captured the colorful community event (photos below).

Families play and draw on the mandala moon at the intersection of Main and Liberty streets. (WDIV)

Children play and draw on a mandala moon created by Mary Thiefels and TreeTown Murals on the intersection of Main and Liberty streets.

A chalk drawing outside of the Gutman Galley. FoolMoon attendees were encouraged to use sidewalk chalk to draw along Fourth Avenue. (WDIV)

The outside of Cahoots cafe turned into a floral scene through the creativity of Chelsea Hohn and Wildscape Floral Co. (WDIV)

Ann Arbor's graffiti alley was turned into a lighting installation created Hey Rach Productions and Glow Design Co. in partnership with the Michigan Theater. (WDIV)

A colorful window display created by the Brush Monkeys on EAT in Kerrytown. (WDIV)

Illuminated funky lamps in the window of FOUND Gallery in Kerrytown. (WDIV)

Part of the Moon Garden outside of FOUND Gallery. The installation was created by Olivia Guterson and Lumenality. (WDIV)

An art installation in the courtyard of Kerrytown Market & Shops. (WDIV)

A sign reminder FoolMoon revelers to wear masks and maintain social distance while celebrating. (WDIV)

An art installation in the corridor near Miss Kim in Kerrytown. (WDIV)

