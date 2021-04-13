📸 FoolMoon transforms Ann Arbor into a wonderland

Good morning!
FoolMoon returned to downtown Ann Arbor on Friday, and though it was different than in years past (think: parade followed by glow-in-the-dark dance party) it was still magical. Each year, the event encourages community collaboration and holds luminary-making workshops for residents of all ages.
This year, it hosted a blend of in-person and virtual events. Its first-ever Stroll + Roll spanned Kerrytown, the Main Street and State Street districts and featured artist installations, window paintings by the Brush Monkeys and special displays and offers by participating businesses.
Sarah captured the colorful community event (photos below).
COVID-19 Vaccine Update 💉
All Michigan residents 16 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. As Michigan experiences one of the worst COVID surges in the country, it is expected to get a boost in vaccine shipments starting this week.
For those just joining the hunt for a COVID-19 vaccine: Here are your best options for finding openings.
