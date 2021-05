Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill on Local 4 News at 5.

Detroit City Councilman Gabe Leland pleads guilty to misconduct in office, resigns -- What we’ve learned

Gabe Leland has pled guilty to misconduct in office and has resigned from Detroit City Council.

The 38-year-old entered the plea before 3rd Circuit Judge Gregory Bill during a court hearing that was held via Zoom.

Leland admitted to taking $7,500 along with free car repairs in 2017 to block or delay a land vote for auto shop owner Robert Carmack.