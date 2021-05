Ben Bailey and Karen Drew on Local 4 News at 4.

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Local 4Casters are tracking the potential for rain

We are still in the cool pool of air around Metro Detroit: Thursday morning temps are in the 30s and low 40s as you head outside.

Luckily, there’s not much of a breeze left, but you’ll still want a light jacket -- and preferably something waterproof. Rain is coming later.