Metro Detroit weather: Cool this morning with rain later

We are still in the cool pool of air around Metro Detroit and Thursday morning temps are in the 30s and low 40s as you head outside. Luckily, there’s not much of a breeze left because you’ll still want a light jacket, and preferably something waterproof. Rain is coming later.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:22 a.m.

We will see a nice sunrise and pretty, partly sunny skies through most of the morning slowly filling closer to lunchtime. Rain may creep into parts of our West Zone mid-day, but most of our rain chances will be moving through SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday. High temps will struggle and settle in the low and middle 50s for most of the afternoon and early evening with light winds SW to NW 5-10 mph.

Tonight’s sunset is at 8:38 p.m.

We will copy and paste that Thursday forecast onto Friday making it a cool and wet end of the work and school week. Right now, computer model data keeps most of Metro Detroit dry until the early afternoon. We’ll do our best to bring you and changes in case some wet weather sneaks in earlier on Friday. But count on afternoon and evening rain showers with highs only in the 50s.

The reward is a mostly dry Mother’s Day weekend. We wish we could bring our loving moms some warmer weather, but we will keep things dry most of both weekend days. Saturday should be a beautiful mix of sun and clouds after a chilly start in the upper 30s. Highs will hit 60F Saturday, and possibly a touch warmer for Mom’s Day. A rain maker will be sliding south of us on Sunday morning, and could bring a few showers in late on Sunday evening. With increasing clouds, we may only see upper 50s to end the weekend. Obviously, the more sunshine, the more 60s are possible, and we’ll take it if we can get it. Stay tuned! The Local4Casters app is free and always your best weapon when preparing for our wonderful and changing weather!

