Nightside Report May 9, 2021: Safety Alert issued at Lawrence Tech, Frost advisory goes into effect overnight, GM partners with drone company

Here are tonight’s top stories

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

View of Detroit from the Windsor Skycam on May. 9, 2021 at 7:49 p.m. (WDIV)

Safety Alert issued after woman sexually assaulted on Lawrence Tech campus

DETROIT – Police are looking for a man in connection with a sexual assault that happened Saturday afternoon on campus at Lawrence Technological University.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Campus Safety Department at 248-204-3945 or the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.

The latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 862,633; Death toll now at 18,206

Metro Detroit weather: Frost Advisory after rain leaves Sunday evening

Sunday evening will be chilly as families prepare dinner, but rain showers leave and weaken well before the sun sets. Temperatures fall to the low 40s by nightfall.

4 Fast Facts

  One Metro Detroit woman who lost her mother at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic is honoring her legacy by trying to get others vaccinated.
  One of the Big Three is partnering with a local drone company, using the aerial vehicles to help manufacture automobiles.
  A NASA launch in Virginia on Sunday, May 9, may provide a brief light show for the Eastern half of the U.S., including Michigan.
  History lovers have a chance to own pieces of the original Mackinac Bridge with parts of the bridge's steel grating placed on auction.

Questions about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge

