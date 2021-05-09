Nightside Report May 8 2021: Michigan close to first reopening benchmark, Detroit police honor fallen officers, rain expected for Mother’s Day

Michigan’s first reopening goal could be hit sooner than you think as vaccination rates rise
DETROIT – As of Saturday, 54% of eligible Michiganders have gotten at least one dose of a COVID vaccine -- higher than the 51.5% reported Friday.
The first tier of reopening Michigan that allows in-person work for all sectors of business will go into effect once the state reaches 55%.
The latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 862,633; Death toll now at 18,206
Metro Detroit weather: Becoming cloudy, chilly Saturday evening
Skies become overcast this evening, and it will be chilly. Chilly but not as cold as it has been, tonight. Rain moves in for Mother’s Day, and will be gone with sunnier skies and higher temperatures next week.
4 Fast Facts
