Nightside Report May 12, 2021: Macomb County student shares how he earned perfect SAT score, CDC advisory committee votes unanimously to endorse Pfizer vaccine for kids 12 and up

Macomb County student shares how he earned perfect SAT score,
DETROIT – Senior Alex Hughes will not only be walking into his high school a few more times this year, after graduating, he’s off to Harvard University -- his dream school -- with a perfect SAT score.
“I certainly came out of it feeling good but I never thought I aced it,” he said.
Alex, who attends Utica Community Schools’ Gene L. Klida Utica Academy for International Studies, remembers vividly taking the test, In the reading section, he thought he tripped up on it. He said the questions seems open to interpretation.
