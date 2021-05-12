Nightside Report May 11, 2021: Warren police seek man who allegedly kidnapped ex-girlfriend, report findings show U-M missed chances to stop doctor’s abuse, local teens await opportunity to get Pfizer COVID vaccine

Warren police seek man who allegedly kidnapped ex-girlfriend

DETROIT – Warren police are searching for 31-year-old Adrian Lamar Brown who allegedly kidnapped his ex-girlfriend Michelle Jackson.

The incident happened at a Subway on 9 Mile Road near Schoenherr Road Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, Brown was sentenced last week for a similar crime.

“I would consider him armed and dangerous. He forced the victim into the car,” said Warren Police Lt. David Kriss.

“We’re obviously concerned for her safety. He has a violent past. We want to find her to make sure she’s safe first and foremost.”

Another round of frost advisories in place for Tuesday night

Another round of Frost Advisories are in place for Tuesday night, but we turn the corner on Wednesday. Tuesday night will be the coldest night of our forecast with lows in the low-to-mid 30s areawide.

President Biden to visit Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn

President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center on Tuesday, May 18 in Dearborn.

The White House announced the travel plans on Tuesday, May 11, a week before the planned visit.

Ford Motor Co. announced in the fall that it is investing nearly $1 billion in its Metro Detroit plants to build electric vehicles.

The automaker said 200 workers will be hired at its new Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn where they will build an all-electric F-150 pickup starting in mid-2022.

2021 Detroit Grand Prix will have limited fans, features amid pandemic

The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear is coming back to Belle Isle this June after being cancelled in 2020, and restrictions will be in place to help prevent coronavirus spread.

Officials announced Tuesday that the 2021 Detroit Grand Prix, happening on June 11-13, will host about 6,000-9,000 people each day at Belle Isle Park. The island’s capacity limit for the event includes fans, race participants, workers, partners, vendors and media.

