Work begins on final stretch of Detroit RiverWalk Project

DETROIT – An ambitious plan that started nearly 20 years ago steadily changed the old Uniroyal site near the Belle Isle Bridge into a true Detroit gem.

When it’s finished, the vision from 2003 will become a reality.

Regina Lawson has been a volunteer for the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy since its inception. She said she remembers what the riverfront used to look like and has seen it go from rough to amazing. She’s excited to be a part of renovation of the riverfront.

The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy announced the final mile Wednesday -- the groundbreaking for the full ribbon of RiverWalk from Belle Isle to the Ambassador Bridge.

Waterfront is valuable real estate in terms of building community and commerce. For years, Detroit’s riverfront’s value seemed almost ignored. But through the hard work of the Conservancy, significant value has been given to Detroit.

The final connect from Belle Isle to the Ambassador Bridge is expected to be complete in spring 2022.

