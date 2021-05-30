Nightside Report May 29, 2021: Families clean veteran graves, HGTV star returns to Detroit after court victory, temperatures to rise ahead of Memorial Day

“It makes me sad to see so many flags, but it makes me happy to see so many helping,” said Ed Burkhardt, American Legion Post 253.

‘Helping people who helped us’ -- Families place flags on graves of Metro Detroit veterans

DETROIT – Dozens of families placed flags and cleaned veteran graves Saturday at Oakview Cemetery in Royal Oak.

“There are thousands upon thousands of veterans in this cemetery alone, let alone hundreds of thousands in the Metro area honoring those who have served. This Memorial Day long weekend tradition has been taking place for more than 80 years,” said Robert Madison, VFW Post 1669.

Click here to read more.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Highs will be over 10 degrees below average; in the low 60s. This not the best weather for swimming at the pool or the beach, but conditions will be wonderful for going to the park. Just keep your hats and windbreakers or jackets handy. It will be breezy with a northeast wind blowing at 10 to 20 mph and gusting over 25 mph.

Ad

See the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

Friday, May 28, 2021 --