Nightside Report May 29, 2021: Families clean veteran graves, HGTV star returns to Detroit after court victory, temperatures to rise ahead of Memorial Day

‘Helping people who helped us’ -- Families place flags on graves of Metro Detroit veterans
DETROIT – Dozens of families placed flags and cleaned veteran graves Saturday at Oakview Cemetery in Royal Oak.
“There are thousands upon thousands of veterans in this cemetery alone, let alone hundreds of thousands in the Metro area honoring those who have served. This Memorial Day long weekend tradition has been taking place for more than 80 years,” said Robert Madison, VFW Post 1669.
