Clear icon
58º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

News

Nightside Report May 29, 2021: Families clean veteran graves, HGTV star returns to Detroit after court victory, temperatures to rise ahead of Memorial Day

Here are tonight’s top stories

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

Tags: 
Nightside Report
,
Detroit
,
Michigan
,
Michigan News
,
Local
,
Local News
,
News
,
Top Stories
“It makes me sad to see so many flags, but it makes me happy to see so many helping,” said Ed Burkhardt, American Legion Post 253.
“It makes me sad to see so many flags, but it makes me happy to see so many helping,” said Ed Burkhardt, American Legion Post 253. (WDIV)

‘Helping people who helped us’ -- Families place flags on graves of Metro Detroit veterans

DETROIT – Dozens of families placed flags and cleaned veteran graves Saturday at Oakview Cemetery in Royal Oak.

“There are thousands upon thousands of veterans in this cemetery alone, let alone hundreds of thousands in the Metro area honoring those who have served. This Memorial Day long weekend tradition has been taking place for more than 80 years,” said Robert Madison, VFW Post 1669.

Click here to read more.

The latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 887,719; Death toll now at 19,163

Metro Detroit weather: Cool, breezy, bright Saturday afternoon

Highs will be over 10 degrees below average; in the low 60s. This not the best weather for swimming at the pool or the beach, but conditions will be wonderful for going to the park. Just keep your hats and windbreakers or jackets handy. It will be breezy with a northeast wind blowing at 10 to 20 mph and gusting over 25 mph.

See the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

  • The star of HGTV’s “Rehab Addict Rescue” returned to Detroit for the first time since winning a court battle over a vacant home. Click here to read more.
  • Eastern Michigan University has finalized an agreement with a school in China to establish a joint college of engineering. Click here to read more.
  • Gavin MacLeod, the veteran supporting actor who achieved fame as sardonic TV news writer Murray Slaughter on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and stardom playing cheerful Capt. Stubing on “The Love Boat,” has died. Click here to read more.
  • Starting June 14, capacity limitations will be increased at Ann Arbor’s Buhr, Fuller and Veterans Memorial public pools, the city announced Friday. Click here to read more.

Friday, May 28, 2021 --

Questions about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: