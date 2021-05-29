Nightside Report May 28, 2021: $165K construction vehicle stolen from Clinton Township site; Court rules recall petitions against Gov. Whitmer, Lt. Gov. Gilchrist can move forward

$165K construction vehicle stolen from Clinton Township site

DETROIT – A $165,000 Caterpillar loader was stolen from a Clinton Township construction site Tuesday.

Despite the weather not cooperating, construction crews were busy Friday at the site, located near the intersection of Hayes Street and 15 Mile Road. The site has lots of heavy equipment, but the Caterpillar loader is noticeably missing. Officials with the Clinton Township Police Department and the Macomb Automotive Theft Squad are working to find the massive machine -- the tires on the loader are about seven feet tall.

Even though the loader was stolen from the site, the crime spree started nearly 12 miles away. Police said the suspect stole another piece of equipment from a different construction site in Mount Clemens, drove it down Gratiot Avenue, parked it at the Clinton Township site and stole the larger loader.

