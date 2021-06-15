Nightside Report June 14, 2021: Oak Park resident, University of Michigan graduate killed in Austin mass shooting; USPS works to train mail carriers, pet owners how to avoid dog attacks

Oak Park resident, University of Michigan graduate killed in Austin mass shooting

DETROIT – A young Oak Park man died from his injuries following a mass shooting on a crowded downtown Austin street that left more than a dozen people injured, police announced Sunday.

Douglas John Kantor, 25, who was hospitalized with critical gunshot wounds following the early Saturday morning shooting, died Sunday at 12:01 p.m., the Austin Police Department said in a news release that also was confirmed by Lt. Brian Moon.

The Oak Park resident’s family is working on making funeral arrangements.

The victim lived on a quiet street in Oak Park. He had gone to Austin to meet a high school friend and found himself in the middle of a mass shooting.

Metro Detroit weather: Drier, cooler forecast this week

Rain chances have been a dime a dozen over the last week, but that won’t be the case this week.

United States Postal Service works to train mail carriers, pet owners how to avoid dog attacks

When it comes to dog attacks on mail carriers, Detroit ranks 10th in the nation. There were at least 35 incidents reported last year.

On Monday, the United States Postal Service and an expert teamed up to get an important message out to dog owners and mail carriers that could help prevent attacks.

Novavax COVID vaccine highly effective in trials, company says

Novavax said that its COVID vaccine is 90% effective overall and 100% effective at preventing moderate and severe disease.

Health officials in the United States have only approved three COVID vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson. Experts said allowing a fourth vaccine could play an important role in stopping the COVID pandemic.

