Nightside Report June 14, 2021: Oak Park resident, University of Michigan graduate killed in Austin mass shooting; USPS works to train mail carriers, pet owners how to avoid dog attacks

Oak Park resident, University of Michigan graduate killed in Austin mass shooting
DETROIT – A young Oak Park man died from his injuries following a mass shooting on a crowded downtown Austin street that left more than a dozen people injured, police announced Sunday.
Douglas John Kantor, 25, who was hospitalized with critical gunshot wounds following the early Saturday morning shooting, died Sunday at 12:01 p.m., the Austin Police Department said in a news release that also was confirmed by Lt. Brian Moon.
The Oak Park resident’s family is working on making funeral arrangements.
The victim lived on a quiet street in Oak Park. He had gone to Austin to meet a high school friend and found himself in the middle of a mass shooting.
