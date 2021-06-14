United States Postal Service works to train mail carriers, pet owners how to avoid dog attacks

US Postal Service works to train mail carriers on how to avoid dog attacks

DETROIT – When it comes to dog attacks on mail carriers, Detroit ranks 10th in the nation. There were at least 35 incidents reported last year.

On Monday, the United States Postal Service and an expert teamed up to get an important message out to dog owners and mail carriers that could help prevent attacks.

There was a high-energy practice session aimed to teach letter carriers skills that would help them get a dog on the attack off of them.

Many letter carriers have had a bad experience with a dog. Much of the session was geared toward dog owners, asking them to ensure that their dog is secure inside the home.

If the dog is outside, it must be safely restrained. If you know a package is coming you should be extra cautious.

If you own a dog that attacks a letter carrier then you are liable for medical expenses, repayment of lost work hours, replacement of the uniform and more.

