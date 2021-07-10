Nightside Report July 9, 2021: Road rage on the rise in Metro Detroit, Detroit couple desperate for help with major flood damage

‘It is every day’ -- Road rage on the rise in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Road rage is on the rise in Metro Detroit and across the country, leaving police with few answer on how to fight it.

Michigan State Police are investigating a freeway shooting that happened on I-75 early Friday night. It’s the third freeway shooting within two days.

In another shooting, Vadim Brayman was driving home on Orchard Lake Road in West Bloomfield when another driver became infuriated for merging in front of him.

That driver took his rage to a dangerous level.

Metro Detroit weather: Warm, comfortable Friday evening

Refreshing air remains with us this evening the sunshine to round out the day. Tonight, do you sleep safely with the windows up and air out our homes. This weekend, the first half will be sunnier than the second.

IRS working to ensure parents take advantage of child tax credit

The child tax credit can be considered a game changer for families and worth hundreds of dollar a month for parents.

The IRS is working to ensure parents take advantage of it.

Researchers testing COVID vaccine patch

It’s been a tough few months for those who are afraid of needles.

While many have been able to get vaccinated, there are some who haven’t. But what if the vaccine was available without a needle?

FDA, CDC: COVID vaccine booster shots not needed yet

Many people are wondering if a booster dose of the COVID vaccine will be needed.

Pfizer announced Thursday it plans to seek emergency FDA authorization for a booster dose.

In a joint statement, the FDA and CDC said “Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need a booster shot at this time.”

