Local News

Funeral held for Detroit fire lieutenant killed in road rage shooting

Loved ones gathered to honor, remember Lt. Dombrowski

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

Funeral held for Detroit fire lieutenant killed in road rage shooting

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A funeral mass and procession were held Saturday morning in Clinton Township for Detroit Fire Department Sr. Lt. Francis Dombrowski.

Dombrowski was shot Monday in the parking lot of a Troy gas station near the intersection of Rochester and East Wattles roads.

Read: Detroit Fire Department lieutenant dies after road rage shooting at Troy gas station

Terell Josey, 27, was charged Thursday with murder, felony firearm and carrying a concealed weapon in connection with the fatal shooting. He pleaded not guilty and was denied bond.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Troy Police Department at 248-524-3477.

