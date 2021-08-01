Nightside Report July 31, 2021: Restaurant employee accused of pointing gun at customers, Detroit Animal Care and Control hosts adoption event, scattered showers on the way

Livonia Burger King employee charged after reportedly pointing gun at customers
DETROIT – A Garden City man was charged Thursday with several firearm charges.
Police said Dustin Rocheleau was working the drive-thru window at the Burger King when he pointed a gun at three customers.
