Nightside Report July 31, 2021: Restaurant employee accused of pointing gun at customers, Detroit Animal Care and Control hosts adoption event, scattered showers on the way

Nightside Report July 31, 2021

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

An employee at a Livonia Burger King is accused of pointing a gun at customers in the drive-thru.
Livonia Burger King employee charged after reportedly pointing gun at customers

DETROIT – A Garden City man was charged Thursday with several firearm charges.

Police said Dustin Rocheleau was working the drive-thru window at the Burger King when he pointed a gun at three customers.

Get Caught Up: How new CDC mask guidelines for vaccinated affects Michigan

Metro Detroit weather: Mild Saturday evening, showers arrive later

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 60s.

Sunday will be partly sunny and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

