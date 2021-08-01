Nightside Report July 31, 2021: Restaurant employee accused of pointing gun at customers, Detroit Animal Care and Control hosts adoption event, scattered showers on the way

An employee at a Livonia Burger King is accused of pointing a gun at customers in the drive-thru.

DETROIT – A Garden City man was charged Thursday with several firearm charges.

Police said Dustin Rocheleau was working the drive-thru window at the Burger King when he pointed a gun at three customers.

