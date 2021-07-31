Nightside Report July 30, 2021: Parents charged in accidental shooting of 4-year-old girl, Michigan health experts concerned about growth of COVID delta variant

Parents charged in accidental shooting of 4-year-old girl on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – The parents of a 4-year-old girl who found a gun and shot herself faced a judge Friday.

Jesse Briggs, 21, was charged with second degree child abuse and felony firearm.

Shamira Houston, 21, was charged with tampering with evidence.

“It’s tragic for all parties. It’s tragic for mom, dad, child -- because when this is done and judicial process is over, we still have a baby that was shot,” said interim Detroit police chief James White.

Metro Detroit weather: Rain drops possible over the weekend

Our weekend won’t be completely dry, but there are two summer foes we won’t be fighting.

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

Michigan health experts concerned about growth of COVID delta variant

The University of Michigan is requiring the COVID vaccine for all students, faculty and staff across its three campuses and Michigan Medicine. Everyone must be vaccinated before the start of the fall term, Aug. 30.

The new coronavirus cases and UM decision comes on the heels of an internal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention document that revealed the delta variant is as contagious as the chicken pox and causes more serious illness than previously thought.

Nationwide eviction moratorium to expire Saturday after Congress fails to act

The nationwide moratorium on evictions is expected to expire Saturday, putting millions of Americans at risk, after Congress failed to extend it.

Congress is now leaving town, with the House not expected back in until Sept. 20, according to NBC News. The White House previously said that a recent court ruling meant the administration lacks the power to extend the moratorium and pushed responsibility to Congress.

Scammers target Michigan residents on unemployment who were asked to resubmit information

People collecting unemployment may be at risk of having their identity stolen.

High tech thieves are focused on thousands who may be in the process providing more information to get their benefits.

