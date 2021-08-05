Partly Cloudy icon
News

Nightside Report Aug. 4, 2021: Henry Ford Health System reports ‘significant’ increase in COVID hospitalizations, Detroit high school basketball star Tony Tolbert dies at 50

Here are tonight’s top stories

DeJanay Booth, Web Producer

Henry Ford Health System reports ‘significant’ increase in COVID hospitalizations

DETROIT – There has been a serious increase in COVID delta variant cases nationwide.

Henry Ford Health System provided an update on the situation hospitals in its system are seeing. Officials also spoke about the toll the pandemic has had on healthcare workers as we face another potential surge in cases.

The goal of the past year and a half are about minimizing illness and preventing deaths. Health officials don’t want to see a fourth surge in Michigan. Healthcare workers are exhausted, weary and becoming frustrated.

Michigan COVID: Here’s what to know Aug. 4, 2021

Metro Detroit weather: Next heat wave, increased rain chances

Our next heat wave is in view, along with increased rain chances toward the end of the forecast.

4 Fast Facts

  A man who had one of Michigan's most prolific high school basketball careers at Saint Martin de Porres High School in Detroit has died after contracting COVID-19.
  Jon Vaughn is a former star running back for Michigan football and last played in 1990. He is one of the athletes who said Anderson sexually abused them.
  A Metro Detroit family going through a tough time has hope thanks to a long shot that came through.
  A Detroit couple created a nonprofit with multiple educational and recreational activities for the kids.

Be Informed

Michigan leaders meet to discuss possible solutions to spike in crime

Michigan has seen a significant spike in crime over the past year, according to officials.

People on the front lines of law enforcement spoke with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday and said social media is fueling crime.

Read More

Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 --

Questions about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge

About the Author:

DeJanay Booth joined WDIV as a web producer in July 2020. She previously worked as a news reporter in New Mexico before moving back to Michigan.

