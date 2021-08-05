Nightside Report Aug. 4, 2021: Henry Ford Health System reports ‘significant’ increase in COVID hospitalizations, Detroit high school basketball star Tony Tolbert dies at 50

Henry Ford Health System reports ‘significant’ increase in COVID hospitalizations

DETROIT – There has been a serious increase in COVID delta variant cases nationwide.

Henry Ford Health System provided an update on the situation hospitals in its system are seeing. Officials also spoke about the toll the pandemic has had on healthcare workers as we face another potential surge in cases.

The goal of the past year and a half are about minimizing illness and preventing deaths. Health officials don’t want to see a fourth surge in Michigan. Healthcare workers are exhausted, weary and becoming frustrated.

Metro Detroit weather: Next heat wave, increased rain chances

Our next heat wave is in view, along with increased rain chances toward the end of the forecast.

Michigan leaders meet to discuss possible solutions to spike in crime

Michigan has seen a significant spike in crime over the past year, according to officials.

People on the front lines of law enforcement spoke with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday and said social media is fueling crime.

