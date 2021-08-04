Nightside Report Aug. 3, 2021: Off-duty Border Patrol agent rescues driver from burning vehicle, Where Michigan stands as the COVID delta variant causes surges in other states

Off-duty Border Patrol agent rescues driver from burning vehicle in Farmington Hills

DETROIT – Several people stopped to help a man from a burning car that crashed on Northwestern Highway in Farmington Hills Saturday night.

“If I didn’t get to him by the time the police got to him, it would have been too late,” said Border Patrol Agent John Leslie.

Leslie described the heart-stopping moment he noticed a man trapped inside an SUV after a single-vehicle crash on Northwestern highway.

“My wife in the passenger seat looked and said ‘John, there’s a car on fire,’” said Leslie, who is also a trained EMT. “I’m thinking to myself ‘I gotta get this guy out of here or I am going to watch him burn.’ So I poked my head into the driver door and I can see the driver over there. He was semi unconscious.”

Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures inch above normal before weekend with humidity low through Friday

Temperatures will be inching above normal before the weekend. But there are some oppressive days looming toward the end of the forecast.

Where Michigan stands as the COVID delta variant causes surges in other states

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 906,538 as of Tuesday, including 19,947 deaths, state officials report.

Tuesday’s update included a total of 2,605 new cases and 26 additional deaths over the past four days -- an average of 651.25 cases per day. On Friday, the state announced a total of 903,933 cases and 19,921 deaths.

Spirit Airlines blames weather, operational challenges for thousands of flight cancelations

As the nation sees a summer air travel surge, thousands of Spirit Airlines passengers are dealing with canceled flights.

The airline canceled more than a third of its flights on Monday (Aug. 2). It blamed weather and operational issues. Tuesday (Aug. 3) was the third day in a row that Spirit canceled or delayed flights.

Workers at Ford, GM, Stellantis facilities required to wear mask regardless of health status, UAW says

Autoworkers at all plants and offices at the Big 3 will be required to wear a mask, regardless of health status, the UAW confirmed on Tuesday.

The new mask policy starts Wednesday, Aug. 4, for all Ford, General Motors and Stellantis personnel at all plants, offices and warehouses. The mask requirement is in response to the revised CDC guidance on masks released last week, recommending masks in places were COVID-19 spread was high.

