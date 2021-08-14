Partly Cloudy icon
75º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

3 days after severe weather, more than 140,000 Metro Detroit households remain without power

Power restoration expected to be completed by end of weekend

Larry Spruill, Reporter

Tags: DTE, DTE Energy, Power Outage, Power Outage Update, Metro Detroit, Michigan, Weather, Weather News, News, Michigan News, Local News, Local, Outages, Storm Damage, CE, Michigan Weather, Southfield, Pontiac
3 days after severe weather, more than 140,000 Metro Detroit households remain without power
3 days after severe weather, more than 140,000 Metro Detroit households remain without power

DETROIT – For tens of thousands of Metro Detroiters, it’s day three with no power after two rounds of serious storms.

DTE said about 145,000 customers are without power. There are 2,800 crews working.

Read: About 145,000 DTE Energy customers still without power in Metro Detroit

Local 4 crews have been all over Metro Detroit Saturday covering the outages.

DTE crews worked in Southfield, which is a huge area without power. There are several power lines down and Caution Tape in many back yards, as crews worked around the clock to restore power.

Residents in several Southfield neighborhoods were forced to use generators as a source of power.

Get Caught Up: Nearly a million Michigan households lose power -- Why does this keep happening?

Owners at Pura Vida Jamaican and Caribbean in Pontiac said this has been a mess of a week.

“I’m standing right here and there’s no power and I’m throwing out all of my meat that I just bought Monday just to get ready for the ‘Dream Cruise’, said Ronnie and Geraldene Pinnock.

And they’re not alone, families in New Haven said they were struggling as well.

“Going three days without power is not a big deal for us, but going three days without power and water is a little different for us. It’s a different experience,” said Joel and Karen Warne.

You can see the DTE Energy Outage Map here.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Larry Spruill Jr. joined the Local 4 News team in January 2018. Prior, he worked at WJAX in Jacksonville, Florida. Larry grew up as a military kid because his father is a retired Chief of the United States Air Force.

email