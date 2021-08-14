3 days after severe weather, more than 140,000 Metro Detroit households remain without power

DETROIT – For tens of thousands of Metro Detroiters, it’s day three with no power after two rounds of serious storms.

DTE said about 145,000 customers are without power. There are 2,800 crews working.

Local 4 crews have been all over Metro Detroit Saturday covering the outages.

DTE crews worked in Southfield, which is a huge area without power. There are several power lines down and Caution Tape in many back yards, as crews worked around the clock to restore power.

Residents in several Southfield neighborhoods were forced to use generators as a source of power.

Owners at Pura Vida Jamaican and Caribbean in Pontiac said this has been a mess of a week.

“I’m standing right here and there’s no power and I’m throwing out all of my meat that I just bought Monday just to get ready for the ‘Dream Cruise’, said Ronnie and Geraldene Pinnock.

And they’re not alone, families in New Haven said they were struggling as well.

“Going three days without power is not a big deal for us, but going three days without power and water is a little different for us. It’s a different experience,” said Joel and Karen Warne.

